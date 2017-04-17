Fort Orange Store headed to downtown Albany
The new owner of the Fort Orange General Store announced Monday he'd relocate the storefront to the first floor of the Argus Building on Broadway, where a spate of renovation and construction projects has turned the corridor into a retail hot spot.
