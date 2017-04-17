Fort Orange Store headed to downtown ...

Fort Orange Store headed to downtown Albany

14 hrs ago

Exterior of 412 Broadway which will house the Fort Orange store on Monday, April 17, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. The new owner of the Fort Orange General Store announced Monday he'd relocate the storefront to the first floor of the Argus Building on Broadway, where a spate of renovation and construction projects has turned the corridor into a retail hot spot.

