First a blown budget deadline; then blown tires
With the midnight state budget deadline passing without action on any of the unresolved bills , state lawmakers headed out late Friday night to rest up for a long weekend But for Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, blown tires on the way out of the Capitol added to the headache of a blown budget deadline. Just to add insult to injury, I hit the mother of all potholes leaving the Capitol tonight and pop 2 tires! Thanks #Albany .
