Exhibit features 170 years of Capital Region photos at Albany

Knickerbocker Motorcycle Club in Washington Park, Albany Unidentified photographer January 8, 1913 Gelatin silver photographic print Albany Institute of History & Art LIB 2004.41 Knickerbocker Motorcycle Club in Washington Park, Albany Unidentified photographer January 8, 1913 Gelatin silver photographic print Albany Institute of History & Art LIB 2004.41 New York State Capitol Fire Harry Roy Sweny, Albany, New York 3:30 a.m., March 29, 1911 Gelatin silver photographic print on letterpress card Albany Institute of History & Art Main Photograph Collection, Series 3, box 1, no. 30c Early in the morning of March 29, 1911, a fire broke out in the New York Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.