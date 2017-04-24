Exhibit features 170 years of Capital...

Exhibit features 170 years of Capital Region photos at Albany

Knickerbocker Motorcycle Club in Washington Park, Albany Unidentified photographer January 8, 1913 Gelatin silver photographic print Albany Institute of History & Art LIB 2004.41 Knickerbocker Motorcycle Club in Washington Park, Albany Unidentified photographer January 8, 1913 Gelatin silver photographic print Albany Institute of History & Art LIB 2004.41 New York State Capitol Fire Harry Roy Sweny, Albany, New York 3:30 a.m., March 29, 1911 Gelatin silver photographic print on letterpress card Albany Institute of History & Art Main Photograph Collection, Series 3, box 1, no. 30c Early in the morning of March 29, 1911, a fire broke out in the New York Capitol.

