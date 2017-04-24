Ex-University Albany students found guilty of falsely reporting hate crime, cleared of other charges
An Albany County jury on Wednesday found two former University at Albany students guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime on a bus full of drunk college students last January, but cleared them of assault and other charges. Asha Burwell and Ariel Agudio, both black, were accused of assaulting white passengers on a crowded bus headed from downtown Albany to campus and then lying to police that they had been the victims of a racially motivated attack.
