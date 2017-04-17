Dog's death leads to owner's arrest in Albany, police said
The owner of the dog, Gregg M. Solomon, 68, was charged with the misdemeanor animal cruelty charge Tuesday after police said they investigated a veterinarian's complaints that the dog was mistreated. The dog was brought to a veterinarian in Latham h by another person in early March, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Sun
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC