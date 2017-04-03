DeFrancisco, Cox know who to blame for budget impasse
State GOP Chair Ed Cox speaks with reporters at the Capitol Tuesday April 4, 2017 in Albany, NY. Talking to reporters Tuesday morning after back-to-back appearances on WCNY's "Capitol Pressroom," state Senate Deputy Majority Leader John DeFrancisco and New York Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox placed the lion's share of blame on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, particularly on his insistence on placing non-fiscal policy such as the "Raise the Age" initiative into negotiations for the state fiscal plan.
