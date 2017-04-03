DeFrancisco, Cox know who to blame fo...

DeFrancisco, Cox know who to blame for budget impasse

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

State GOP Chair Ed Cox speaks with reporters at the Capitol Tuesday April 4, 2017 in Albany, NY. Talking to reporters Tuesday morning after back-to-back appearances on WCNY's "Capitol Pressroom," state Senate Deputy Majority Leader John DeFrancisco and New York Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox placed the lion's share of blame on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, particularly on his insistence on placing non-fiscal policy such as the "Raise the Age" initiative into negotiations for the state fiscal plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 42 min LightsOutShootica 69
Troy Ohio? Mon wrong state 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
News Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co... Apr 1 Lol 1
News Editorial: Cronies with benefits Mar 27 John jones 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 25 anonymous 68
Nassau Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Albany County was issued at April 05 at 4:40AM EDT

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC