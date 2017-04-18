Death of 1st female Muslim judge in U.S. considered - suspicious,'...

Death of 1st female Muslim judge in U...

In this April 30, 2013, file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam looks on as members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to advance her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. NEW YORK CITY - New York police officials are now treating the death of a New York Court of Appeals judge as "suspicious" after sources initially indicated her death was a likely suicide. The body of Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was pulled from the Hudson River last week.

