Death of 1st female Muslim judge in U.S. considered - suspicious,'...
In this April 30, 2013, file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam looks on as members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to advance her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. NEW YORK CITY - New York police officials are now treating the death of a New York Court of Appeals judge as "suspicious" after sources initially indicated her death was a likely suicide. The body of Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was pulled from the Hudson River last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Riheam
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC