Dance Heginbotham at UAlbany in three diverse works
After 14 years as a performer with the Mark Morris Dance Group and five more running his own company, John Heginbotham stays inspired by constantly switching things up. He's in the midst of developing a piece in collaboration with the artist Maira Kalman, featuring projections of her illustrations, which will premiere at Jacob's Pillow in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 min
|Keepin It Real
|20,956
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 8
|Trumps Army
|80
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC