Cuomo talks free tuition, failure of ethics reform in Albany

Grace Rogers, 4, of Rotterdam and her cousin Jayden Leon, 7, of Cohoes visit with baby goats as Gov. Andrew Cuomo host New Yorkers at an Easter Sunday open house and egg hunt at the Executive Mansion on Saturday, April 15, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less Grace Rogers, 4, of Rotterdam and her cousin Jayden Leon, 7, of Cohoes visit with baby goats as Gov. Andrew Cuomo host New Yorkers at an Easter Sunday open house and egg hunt at the Executive Mansion on ... more Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks to the press before greeting New Yorkers at an Easter Sunday open house and egg hunt at the Executive Mansion on Saturday, April 15, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks to the press before greeting New Yorkers at an Easter Sunday open house and egg hunt at the Executive Mansion on Saturday, April 15, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Children participate in the Easter egg roll event as Gov. Andrew Cuomo host New ... (more)

