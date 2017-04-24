Cuomo announces hiring of former Christie aide as chief of staff

Gov. Andrew Cuomo watches a television screen during a cabinet meeting presentation by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's inner circle has a new Republican member: Maria Comella comes aboard as the governor's chief of staff after serving since 2010 as deputy chief of staff for communications and strategic planning to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; she also did work on Christie's his ill-fated 2016 presidential bid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.