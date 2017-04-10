Cuomo announces Easter open house, eg...

Cuomo announces Easter open house, egg hunt at Executive Mansion

Adisyn Wells, 7, far left, of Ravena and her brothers Cody, 2, center, and Trevor, 3, along with their grandmother Lorraine Morse, of Coeymans Hollow, pose for a photo with Governor Andrew Cuomo at an open house and Easter egg hunt at the Executive Mansion on Sunday, March 27, 2016, in Albany. Gov. Andrew Cuomo will once again greet New Yorkers at an Easter Sunday open house and egg hunt from 1-3 p.m. at the Executive Mansion.

