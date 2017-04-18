Crises for taxpayers, towns as traditional retail dies
Uncertainty abounds in America's decaying retail stores, but one thing is clear: Taxpayers, often in economically vulnerable towns and counties in rural and suburban areas, will pay the highest price for the sector's reckoning. They will pay first in the form of plummeting sales tax revenue; next in property taxes and legal fees, as shop owners chase lower assessment values; then in widespread job loss; and, finally, in vacant properties occupying swaths of land that once anchored local economies.
