Council Approves New Swat Vehicle

12 hrs ago

The city plans to lease a new SWAT vehicle to be used by the police department after a bond ordinance was approved by the Common Council on Monday night. The ordinance was sponsored by Council-member Judy Doesschate from the 9th Ward.

