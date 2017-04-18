Cops: ID theft charges follow forged ...

Cops: ID theft charges follow forged credit card spree

2 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

An Albany man is accused of using a forged credit card, accessing the victim's account 35 times over six days, town police said Wednesday. Nnanna Njoku, 25, of Quail Street was charged after a Rotterdam resident noticed unauthorized charges on a credit card statement earlier this month.

