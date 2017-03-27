Churchill: Finding warmth and meaning on cold city streets
Street Soldiers, a group dedicated to helping feed and clothe the homeless, has been setting up outside the Washington Avenue Armory every Friday night since October, including Feb. 24, the night shown here. The Armory is now banning the group from the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|1 hr
|Well
|37
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Sat
|Lol
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 24
|Puzzled
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC