Chris Rock stellar at the Palace

Chris Rock stellar at the Palace

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Comedian Chris Rock performs at the Palace Theatre on Monday, April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Comedian Chris Rock performs at the Palace Theatre on Monday, April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Chris Rock has been away from standup comedy for several years. Instead, as he reminded an adoring, soldout audience Monday night at the Palace Theatre during a 75-minute set of mostly brilliant and polished new material, he's been making movies, hosting the Oscars and getting divorced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
Free Tuition Mon Karl 1
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Apr 9 Truth 1
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Apr 8 Trumps Army 80
News Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co... Apr 5 Trump 2
Troy Ohio? Apr 3 wrong state 1
News Editorial: Cronies with benefits Mar 27 John jones 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC