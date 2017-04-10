Chris Rock stellar at the Palace

Comedian Chris Rock performs at the Palace Theatre on Monday, April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Comedian Chris Rock performs at the Palace Theatre on Monday, April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Chris Rock has been away from standup comedy for several years. Instead, as he reminded an adoring, soldout audience Monday night at the Palace Theatre during a 75-minute set of mostly brilliant and polished new material, he's been making movies, hosting the Oscars and getting divorced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.