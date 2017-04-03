Budget impasse could linger for weeks

Budget impasse could linger for weeks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The roller coaster ride that is this year's state budget negotiation took another stomach-churning plunge on Wednesday, a day that started with cautious optimism that a final deal was in sight. Instead, the negotiations ran off the rails - and seemed likely to stay there through lawmakers' two-week Easter break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr OneMore 20,943
News Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co... Wed Trump 2
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Wed Trumps Army 73
Troy Ohio? Apr 3 wrong state 1
News Editorial: Cronies with benefits Mar 27 John jones 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 25 anonymous 68
Nassau Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Albany County was issued at April 07 at 4:10AM EDT

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC