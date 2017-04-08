Budget deal comes together in Albany, after delay and frustration
After a week of impasse and the worst budget crisis of his administration, Gov. Andrew Cuomo emerged from his Capitol office late Friday to announce a deal on a $153 billion state budget that includes a plan for tuition-free education at state colleges. Sitting in the ceremonial Red Room of the Capitol, Cuomo said he and lawmakers had come to an agreement on an array of big-ticket items, including changes to the state's system of workers' compensation, a priority for Republicans, and to its juvenile justice system, a priority for his fellow Democrats; popular issues like expanding ride hailing to upstate New York; and an extension of the “millionaire's tax,” on which Cuomo had hinged much of his 2017 agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|23 hr
|Trumps Army
|80
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC