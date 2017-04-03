Bloomberg funded 'Breathing Lights' art project assessed
Abandoned houses pulse with light on Stanley Street as part of the Breathing Lights project on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, Schenectady, N.Y. Abandoned houses pulse with light on Stanley Street as part of the Breathing Lights project on Thursday, Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|2 hr
|Truth
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Sat
|Trumps Army
|80
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC