Assemblyman Lupinacci Welcomes Students To Albany Office

Lupinacci: "It's encouraging to see so many of today's young people engaging with their elected officials to raise awareness about such an important issue." Albany, NY - April 26, 2017 - Assemblyman Chad A. Lupinacci was recently visited by students from the Roosevelt Institute, a nonprofit partner of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, located in Hyde Park, New York.

