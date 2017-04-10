April weather returns with cooler tem...

April weather returns with cooler temperatures in Albany area

Sherri Gray of Schenectady, left, and Analisa Bastiani-Jesco of Duanesburg protect themselves from the rain as they take their regular lunchtime walk over the pedestrian bridge on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. less Sherri Gray of Schenectady, left, and Analisa Bastiani-Jesco of Duanesburg protect themselves from the rain as they take their regular lunchtime walk over the pedestrian bridge on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, in ... more Three women cross State St. with umbrellas in the rain on Wednesday, April 22, 2015 in Schenectady, N.Y. Three women cross State St. with umbrellas in the rain on Wednesday, April 22, 2015 in Schenectady, N.Y. Monday and Tuesday's summer-like weather moved out early Wednesday as a cold front brought showers and lower temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

