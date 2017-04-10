Albanya s 5th Ward councilman gets challenger; 7th Ward...
Born and raised Albany resident Nigel Banks, the son of 5th Ward Committee leader Celeste Knight, has thrown his hat into the ring to run for the council seat against Robinson, a Lexington Avenue resident. Robinson had plans to run for a citywide office, but later decided to run for re-election in the 5th Ward.
