Albany welcomes 8 new firefighters

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan made mention of the diversity of this class during the swearing-in ceremony of eight new firefighters Monday April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan made mention of the diversity of this class during the swearing-in ceremony of eight new firefighters Monday April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Albany fire chief Warren Abriel speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of eight new firefighters Monday April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Albany fire chief Warren Abriel speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of eight new firefighters Monday April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of eight new firefighters Monday April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of eight new firefighters Monday April 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Firefighter recruits enter the rotunda of the Albany ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.