Albany teen arrested in stolen car, c...

Albany teen arrested in stolen car, charged with street robbery

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

ALBANY A 15-year-old city resident who was arrested Wednesday inside of a stolen vehicle was also charged in connection with three street robberies Thursday, police said. Someone called 911 on Wednesday to report a person was displaying a gun inside a car near the intersection of Lexington and Sheridan avenues, city police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 3 hr Trumps Army 83
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Leslie 20,957
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) Wed Robert E 4
Free Tuition Apr 10 Karl 1
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Apr 9 Truth 1
News Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co... Apr 5 Trump 2
Troy Ohio? Apr 3 wrong state 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC