Albany teen arrested in stolen car, charged with street robbery
ALBANY A 15-year-old city resident who was arrested Wednesday inside of a stolen vehicle was also charged in connection with three street robberies Thursday, police said. Someone called 911 on Wednesday to report a person was displaying a gun inside a car near the intersection of Lexington and Sheridan avenues, city police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|3 hr
|Trumps Army
|83
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC