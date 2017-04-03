Albany prepares second phase of Madis...

Albany prepares second phase of Madison Avenue road diet

15 hrs ago

Building upon what was completed last year, the second and final phase of the Madison Avenue road diet is set to start in July. Albany residents and business owners will get the chance on Thursday to learn more about this phase, which will extend the work completed last year on Madison Avenue eight blocks from Partridge to Lark streets.

