Albany mission prepping for Easter meal
Volunteer Sara Wynne wraps Easter baskets for children at the Capital City Rescue Mission on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The baskets will be given out to children who come to the mission on Sunday for the Easter Sunday open house event. Staff at the mission have also prepared food for 2,000 meals on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 8
|Trumps Army
|80
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC