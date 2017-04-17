Albany man smashed Stewart's window, grabbed cigarettes,...
Police said a city man who threw a trash can through the front of the Stewart's convenience store on Henry Johnson Boulevard was arrested a short time later when police said they spotted him near the scene. Police said Ray Richardson, 49, smashed the glass and then stole packs of cigarettes from the store before leaving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Regressive Progre...
|20,961
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Sun
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC