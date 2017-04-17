Albany man smashed Stewart's window, ...

Albany man smashed Stewart's window, grabbed cigarettes,...

9 hrs ago

Police said a city man who threw a trash can through the front of the Stewart's convenience store on Henry Johnson Boulevard was arrested a short time later when police said they spotted him near the scene. Police said Ray Richardson, 49, smashed the glass and then stole packs of cigarettes from the store before leaving.

Albany, NY

