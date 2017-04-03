Albany man gets 6 years in prison for gun crime
ALBANY An Albany man was sentenced to 6 years in prison for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, District Attorney David Soares' office said Friday. Hacief Oliver, 20, pleaded guilty to the felony charge in February.
