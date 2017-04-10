Albany homicide victim has family con...

Albany homicide victim has family connection to Mayor Sheehan

The shooting death of a 27-year-old father in West Hill on Saturday was a personal and devastating blow to the family of Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who has known the victim for much of his life as the biological brother of her adopted son. "This one now has directly hit my home," the mayor said.

