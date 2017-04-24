Albany-bound Amtrak train strands passengers in Penn Station...

An Albany-bound Amtrak train broke down Sunday morning shortly after it departed from Penn Station in New York City, leaving 283 passengers stranded for more than an hour in a tunnel leading from the station before a rescue engine pushed the train back into the station. The locomotive failure cut power to the train, #233, leaving passengers without air conditioning and Wi-Fi, according to tweets from on-board passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.