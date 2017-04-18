Albany added 4,000 jobs in past year, setting March record

The Capital Region added 4,000 jobs in the past year to March, the state Labor Department reported Thursday, pushing the the job total in the five-county metropolitan area to 462,200, an all-time high for the month. Gains came in retail trade, up 1,100 jobs over the year; health care and social assistance, up 1,000 jobs; leisure and hospitality, up 700 jobs, and government, up 1,500 jobs.

