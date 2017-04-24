A look at Macedonia's deepening political turmoil

Police officers stand by the main entrance of the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Friday, April 28, 2017. Above 100 people were injured Thursday evening including protestors, policemen and lawmakers, after protesters broke through a police cordon and entered Macedonian parliament to protest against the election of an ethnic Albanian as new speaker, despite a months-long deadlock in talks to form a new government.

