A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrests Of Two Tax Prepapers For Allegedly Filing False Returns

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced the arrests of two tax preparers for charges related to the filing of fraudulent tax returns. Albany, NY - April 14, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman and Acting Taxation and Finance Commissioner Nonie Manion today announced the arrests of tax preparers Anibell Perez, 33, of New York, and Sorangel Carrasco, 34 of the Bronx, for charges related to the filing of fraudulent tax returns.

