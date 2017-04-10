A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrests Of Two Tax Prepapers For Allegedly Filing False Returns
Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced the arrests of two tax preparers for charges related to the filing of fraudulent tax returns. Albany, NY - April 14, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman and Acting Taxation and Finance Commissioner Nonie Manion today announced the arrests of tax preparers Anibell Perez, 33, of New York, and Sorangel Carrasco, 34 of the Bronx, for charges related to the filing of fraudulent tax returns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Fri
|Trumps Army
|83
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC