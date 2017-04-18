9 best things to do Sunday on Staten Island: Bikes, beers, veteran doc-series

Get ready to pedal, Staten Island! Transportation Alternatives hosts its 7th Annual bike ride around Staten Island -- dubbed Tour de Staten Island -- Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Rest stops include some of Staten Island spots: Freshkills Park, Great Kills Park, Historic Richmond Town and the oceanfront with it's breathtaking views of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and New York Harbor. Each rest stop will have water, nutrition bars and fruit.

