1624 Keepsake Challenge evolves
Karen Schupack, owner of the Albany Art Room, is part of the 1624 Keepsake Challenge, which encourages Albany residents to create a trading card to promote the city's history and culture. less Karen Schupack, owner of the Albany Art Room, is part of the 1624 Keepsake Challenge, which encourages Albany residents to create a trading card to promote the city's history and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|5 hr
|truth
|75
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Wed
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC