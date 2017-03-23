Woman hit by car in Albany

Woman hit by car in Albany

A pedestrian was struck while trying to cross New Scotland Avenue at Buckhingham Drive in Albany on Saturday afternoon, said Officer Steve Smith, public information officer for the Albany Police Department. The woman received very minor injuries after attempting to walk north across New Scotland toward Buckingham and being hit by a westbound car, Smith said.

