Wellingtona s wins MAAC and Cheese Fest

Wellington's, the restaurant at the Renaissance Albany hotel, was the clear favorite in people's-choice voting during the first Hannaford MACC and Cheese Fest, held Friday evening as the kickoff event at the new Capital Center conventional facility in connection with the MACC men's and women's basketball tournament, being held at the Times Union Center this weekend. More than 1,000 people are estimated to have attended the festival to sample macaroni-and-cheese creations by about a dozen restaurants.

