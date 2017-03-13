Weather-Related Barn Collapses Kill Cows At Upstate NY Farms

Heavy snow and high winds from this week's big storm have caused roofs to collapse on several upstate New York structures, including a barn housing 150 cows. Authorities in Middleburgh in Schoharie County say a dairy barn collapsed Tuesday night under the weight of the 3 feet of snow that fell earlier in the day on the rural area southwest of Albany.

