Watch: Albany firefighters push for boost in aid to city

A quertet of members of the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association have spent time at the Capitol this week pressing for the "Fair Share for Albany" campiagn, launched last month by Mayor Kathy Sheehan to push for an increase in annual state aid received by the city. This year, Albany is grappling with a looming $12.5 million deficit despite previous efforts at cost-cutting and consolidation such as measures recommended by the state Financial Restructuring Board .

