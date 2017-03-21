Warrant Wednesday: Trooper hunt man a...

Warrant Wednesday: Trooper hunt man accused of choking victim

A man wanted for allegedly choking a person in a case State Police describe as domestic violence is among the fugitives troopers are trying to find. Michael V. Trakney, 23, is wanted in Rouses Point and Plattsburgh on two separate warrants, both related to domestic violence offenses.

