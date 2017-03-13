vMontgomery Farm Bureau member visit ...

vMontgomery Farm Bureau member visit Albany to advocate for state priorities

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Recorder

Farmers from Montgomery County Farm Bureau spent two days in Albany visiting with lawmakers on March 6-7 to highlight the organization's state public policy priorities for the year. They kicked things off with the popular Taste of New York Reception for state lawmakers, commissioners and staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Shout It Out Loud 20,901
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... Mar 12 Kevin 1
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) Mar 11 mustafah 4
Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16) Mar 9 green light laser 5
Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES Mar 9 A Taxpayer 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 9 anonymous 67
Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor Mar 9 The Albanian 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Albany County was issued at March 14 at 10:07PM EDT

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC