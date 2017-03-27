Tuesday morning fog is lull between rain storms
Bill Sprague, left, goes out for his morning walk in the fog at The University at Albany Thursday Dec. 8, 2016 In Albany, N.Y. Bill Sprague, left, goes out for his morning walk in the fog at The University at Albany Thursday Dec. 8, 2016 In Albany, N.Y. Tuesday will be abundantly cloudy but mild, with temperatures predicted to hit 50 degrees, forecasters report. The foggy morning forecast represents a brief lull between two rain storms.
