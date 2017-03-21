Trump budget would cut Albany air, bus and rail services
Air, rail and bus services through the Capital Region all would face cutbacks under President Trump's proposed federal budget. The budget plan, released last week, calls for the elimination of the Essential Air Service program, which supports flights between Albany International Airport and two North Country airports in Massena and Ogdensburg.
