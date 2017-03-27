Troopers: Driver tests at .35% BAC af...

Troopers: Driver tests at .35% BAC after Albany crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

State Police arrested a Connecticut woman Tuesday afternoon after she crashed on Interstate 90 and tested more than four times over the legal level of intoxication, troopers said. Troopers found 34-year-old Molly Bennett on the Exit 2 off ramp, where she had driven off the road and hit two signs, State Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Cronies with benefits 16 hr John jones 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr WPWW 20,933
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 25 anonymous 68
Nassau Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... Mar 24 Puzzled 8
News Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13) Mar 23 Hey baby 3
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC