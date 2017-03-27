Troopers: Driver tests at .35% BAC after Albany crash
State Police arrested a Connecticut woman Tuesday afternoon after she crashed on Interstate 90 and tested more than four times over the legal level of intoxication, troopers said. Troopers found 34-year-old Molly Bennett on the Exit 2 off ramp, where she had driven off the road and hit two signs, State Police said.
