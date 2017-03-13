Traveling STOP-DWI Exhibit a Reminder...

Traveling STOP-DWI Exhibit a Reminder of Dangers of Drunk Driving

Amy Stock was on her way home from babysitting the night she was hit and killed by a drunk driver in July 2015. The 48-year-old's car was T-boned on Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany.

