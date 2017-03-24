Traffic pattern change on Tampa Avenue in Albany begins next week
Beginning next Wednesday, if you're traveling on Tampa Avenue in Albany between Buckingham Drive and Krumkill Road, that road will become one-way going in the southbound direction. All signs will be changed to reflect this traffic pattern.
