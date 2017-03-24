Traffic pattern change on Tampa Avenu...

Traffic pattern change on Tampa Avenue in Albany begins next week

Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

Beginning next Wednesday, if you're traveling on Tampa Avenue in Albany between Buckingham Drive and Krumkill Road, that road will become one-way going in the southbound direction. All signs will be changed to reflect this traffic pattern.

