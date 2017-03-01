Time to #bFair2DirectCare

15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Today, at the Capitol, I and several of my colleagues rallied with direct care professionals, clients and families they serve to #bFair2DirectCare for our most vulnerable citizens and those who care for them. New York's ARCs are facing enormous pressure to recruit and retain qualified employees to care for our state's most vulnerable population, people with developmental disabilities.

