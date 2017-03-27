Tift Merritt returns to Albany with show at The Linda
"There's not a lot of passive time in my life," Tift Merritt laughed, in reference to her current state of affairs. In January, the critically lauded Americana singer-songwriter released, "Stitch of the World," an album written in the wake of a divorce and recorded in four days while six months pregnant with her first child.
