Tift Merritt returns to Albany with s...

Tift Merritt returns to Albany with show at The Linda

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

"There's not a lot of passive time in my life," Tift Merritt laughed, in reference to her current state of affairs. In January, the critically lauded Americana singer-songwriter released, "Stitch of the World," an album written in the wake of a divorce and recorded in four days while six months pregnant with her first child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 13 hr Trumps Army 2
News Editorial: Cronies with benefits Mon John jones 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 25 anonymous 68
Nassau Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... Mar 24 Puzzled 8
News Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13) Mar 23 Hey baby 3
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC