The Latest: NY City Hall says it was ...

The Latest: NY City Hall says it was 'confident' amid probes

In this Jan. 30, 2017 file photo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio testifies during a joint legislative budget hearing on local government in Albany, N.Y. On Thursday, March 16, prosecutors say state and federal probes of de Blasio's fundraising will not result in criminal charges for the mayor or others acting on his behalf. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said the facts were insufficient to successfully argue a provable violation of election laws.

