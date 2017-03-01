Supporters of WNY Children's Psych Center Continue Fight in Albany
On Thursday, advocates of the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center made sure to show state lawmakers where patients are being treated currently and where the State Office of Mental Health plans to move them, since the move from West Seneca to Buffalo could mean an extra 10 mile travel distance and a drastically-altered environment for some patients. "The amount of traffic, the amount of noise, it's just a totally different world compared to the West Seneca Campus," said Scott Dobe, an advocate of the Children's Psychiatric Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Feb 27
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC